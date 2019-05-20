Oranga Tamariki teams up with Sport NZ to give Kiwi kids in Government care better access to sport

Oranga Tamariki has teamed up with Sport New Zealand to improve access to sport for Kiwi children in Government care.

The agency says the agreement will "support future initiatives to enable children in care to participate in sports and other forms of physical activity".

Oranga Tamariki Chief Executive Gráinne Moss says the agreement shows the Government’s commitment to improving outcomes for all children and young people.

"Joining a sports team or club can be a life-changing experience for children. Ngā Hapori – a joint Oranga Tamariki and Sport NZ pilot programme - showed just how important role models and mentorship are for our young people.

"I encourage our sports people to guide our next generation regardless of whether they’re going to be the next big thing in basketball or rugby," she said.

Sport NZ CEO Peter Miskimmin says sport and other forms of physical activity have the proven ability to enhance children’s wellbeing, connectedness and academic achievement.

"We’re excited about how we can maximise these benefits for vulnerable and at-risk children through closer collaboration with Oranga Tamariki," he said.