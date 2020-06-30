Oranga Tamariki on site at Gloriavale, making inquiry into West Coast sect

Oranga Tamariki staff have been making inquiries at Gloriavale, the controversial West Coast religious sect.
It was confirmed to 1 NEWS today that staff of the government department have been on site at the Gloriavale commune recently.
There's been a long history of allegations of sexual and physical abuse within the Gloriavale community.
A former senior member was convicted of child sex abuse last year and its founder spent time in prison in the mid 1990s.
Source: 1 NEWS
A Gloriavale spokesperson told 1 NEWS that it was not interested in commenting on the situation.
Police have also not confirmed any investigations.