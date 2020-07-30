Oranga Tamariki reports lowest rate of Māori children entering state care since 2004

Oranga Tamariki says it has seen fewer children entering state care since its name change and the establishment of its Treaty of Waitangi commitments.

Oranga Tamariki CEO Grainne Moss. Source: rnz.co.nz

The new figures are outlined in chief executive Grainne Moss' first report on progress being made to improve outcomes for Māori.

Section 7AA, which has been in place since July 2019, requires decision-makers to consider the importance of a child's mana, culture and whakapapa.

The report showed in the 12 months to March 2020, 874 tamariki Māori entered, compared with 1220 in 2019 - the lowest figure since 2004.

In a foreword to the report, Ms Moss wrote: "I know that we are at the beginning of this journey, one that is long and will not be without its challenges. However, I am confident in our people and in our partners, I am confident that one day soon we will be able to stand next to our partners and say that together we've made a difference for tamariki Māori, their whānau, hapū and iwi".

The report also showed an increase of $46 million being spent with iwi and Māori providers.

Section 7AA aimed to improve outcomes for tamariki and rangatahi Māori by:

Ensuring policies and practices have the objective of reducing disparities for tamariki and rangatahi Māori

Ensuring policies, practices and services have regard to mana tamaiti (tamariki), whakapapa and whanaungatanga

Developing strategic partnerships with iwi and Māori organisations

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Hoani Lambert told RNZ's Midday Report there has been a continued drop this year.

"But an even more intensive drop in the number of Māori children coming into care, we've almost halved from when Oranga Tamariki first started, the number of Māori children coming into care, importantly the disparity between Māori and non-Māori has also decreased from 69 per cent down to 59 per cent."

He said the organisation has been working with whānau earlier to ensure that their children do not need to come into care, as well as investing more with non-governmental organisations, including Māori and iwi organisations, to deliver more support before children need to come into care.

Mr Lambert said there had also been a significant reduction in the number of Māori babies coming into care.

There has also been a reduction in the number of orders under Section 78, which is an interim custody order or urgent action by the police, with 307 taken in the nine months to 31 March and is almost half the number executed in the previous financial year, Lambert said.

Mr Lambert said the funding that Oranga Tamariki gives to Māori and iwi organisations to do this type of work is set to increase.