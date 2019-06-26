Oranga Tamariki criticised over 'abuse of power and racial profiling' in baby uplift

Whānau Ora is calling out Oranga Tamariki for it's "abuse of power and racial profiling" in a new report which details a baby uplift that involved "heavily armed cops and police dogs".

In a statement this morning, Whānau Ora said 14 armed police were used by the government agency to uplift a five-month-old Māori baby from a single mum.

"Police and Oranga Tamariki staff converged on the home of the single mum to execute an uplift order that had been green lighted by the Family Court without the whānau receiving any prior notification," the statement says.

The uplift was one of hundreds of cases uncovered as part of a six-month Māori-led nation-wide review of Oranga Tamariki, released today in a 200-page report.

Whānau Ora said the mum thought she was heading to a Family Group Conference (FCG) at Oranga Tamariki when she was instead "met at the door by heavily armed cops and police dogs".

The mum continues to be supported by her whānau, but Whānau Ora said she remains traumatised by the uplift ambush.

Dame Naida Glavish, who chaired the governance group overseeing the Māori review, said the report confirmed "systemic failure, discrimination and inexplicable breaches of human rights towards Māori".

"We can clearly see from the volume of evidence - and the heavy handed approach to this kotiro - that something is so systemically wrong. This entrenched behaviour is plain unjust," she said.

Ms Glavish also paid tribute to whānau who fronted up to tell their stories.

"We are deeply grateful to whānau who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth.

"It was also important that Māori led the review and we as Māori look to our whānau for solutions.