Oranga Tamariki closes three Auckland offices after potential link to mystery Auckland Covid-19 case

Three Oranga Tamariki offices in Auckland have been closed for deep cleaning following yesterday's new Covid-19 community case.

Oranga Tamariki closed in Ōtāhuhu. Source: 1 NEWS

Offices in Panmure, Ōtāhuhu and Grey Lynn have been shut after staff members were identified as casual contacts of the mystery Auckland Covid-19 case.

"This is a precautionary measure due to a staff member who was present at two of the sites and a second who was present at the third site being identified as potential casual contacts," an Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said.



The new community case is a 20-year-old woman who works at A-Z Collection, a clothing store on High Street. She's a student at AUT and lives in a central city apartment.

Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Uber rides over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.