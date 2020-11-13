Oranga Tamariki closes three Auckland offices after potential link to mystery Auckland Covid-19 case

Three Oranga Tamariki offices in Auckland have been closed for deep cleaning following yesterday's new Covid-19 community case.
Offices in Panmure, Ōtāhuhu and Grey Lynn have been shut after staff members were identified as casual contacts of the mystery Auckland Covid-19 case.
"This is a precautionary measure due to a staff member who was present at two of the sites and a second who was present at the third site being identified as potential casual contacts," an Oranga Tamariki spokesperson said.
The new community case is a 20-year-old woman who works at A-Z Collection, a clothing store on High Street. She's a student at AUT and lives in a central city apartment.
Officials yesterday confirmed she also took several Uber rides over recent days and went shopping and bought food in the city.
Three close contacts of the woman, including a co-worker and colleague, are being tested and are self-isolating.