 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The CEO of Oranga Tamariki Grainne Moss has apologised for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children.

The agency says they have now taken the ad down and are now looking into the issue. 

A year on for Oranga Tamariki

Source: Te Karere

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

However she said there is a strict screening process for foster carers. 

The concerns were raised by National MP Alfred Ngaro. 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:54
1
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

02:58
3
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

4
Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

5

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward


The countries first refugee MP was speaking at a Stop Racism rally outside Parliament today.

'No child should be put in a cage' - Greens call on Jacinda Ardern to condemn US immigration policy

MP Golriz Ghahraman called the policy that sees some children of migrants separated from their parents "egregious breach of human rights".


A year on for Oranga Tamariki

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

02:58
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

The exploitation was hidden under the guise of providing WWOOFing experience.


President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council as ambassador labels it 'an organisation not worthy of its name'

Ambassador Nikki Haley accuses the council of having "chronic bias against Israel".



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 