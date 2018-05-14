 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The oral health of frail older New Zealanders has been declared an urgent clinical problem that "is only going to get worse", in an extensive world-first study.

A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.
Source: University of Otago

Otago University has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged residential care and found those with dementia, and older men in general, have dirtier and more decayed teeth.

Lead author of the study, Professor Murray Thomson, describes poor oral health as one of the "geriatric giants", that is predominantly caused by the higher rates of cognitive and physical impairments found among older Kiwis.

"Neither the aged care sector nor the dental profession, in most countries, is prepared. Not only do we have more and more older people every year, but more and more people are entering old age with their own teeth, rather than full dentures, as was the situation just a couple of decades ago," Professor Thomson says.

"In some ways, dentistry has been a victim of its success – we have long emphasised the idea of 'teeth for life' without much thought to what happens towards the end of life.

"We also now know that half of those in old age will end up in residential aged care, and that more and more of those will have some form of dementia."

Another alarming finding form the study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.

"It's a very complex situation involving a lot of players – the aged care sector, the Ministry of Health, the dental profession, and the public. An encouraging sign is the inclusion of oral health in New Zealand’s Healthy Ageing Strategy. That’s a starting point, but there is a lot of work to be done," Professor Thomson says.

Of those examined in the study (representative of the more than 14,000 New Zealanders living in aged care), recently published in the journal Gerodontology, about half had severely impaired cognitive function, and more than a third required fillings or extractions.

Those with severely impaired cognitive function had greater numbers of decaying teeth. They also had higher oral debris scores, reflecting poorer daily oral hygiene care.

Professor Thomson says greater rates of tooth decay can lead to dental and facial infections, poorer quality of life, malnutrition and communication difficulties.

The researchers also found that even the most cognitively impaired participants were able to be examined fairly easily, and regular, routine removal of oral debris by carers should not be a difficult task.

"The issue that we currently face is that much of that debris removal is not being done, and this, along with frequent exposure to sugary, over-processed meals and snacks, and poor salivary function, is enabling plaque and dental caries to flourish in aged residential care populations," Professor Thomson says.

For those wanting to improve or maintain their oral health, Professor Thomson has some simple advice: brush twice daily with fluoride toothpaste; clean carefully between the teeth at least two to three times per week; avoid having sweet drinks or snacks between meals (and that includes sugar in tea or coffee – it takes only a couple of days to get used to not having it); and avoid smoking.

"For people who have poor oral health in middle age, it is not going to be any better in old age, and an honest, open conversation with a dentist about the options, which may include complete extraction, may be a very good idea," Professor Thomson says.

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

07:29
1
Customers of Cemented by H says they've had missed orders and undelivered refunds, now the company is suspending orders.

Ashburton company selling collectables shuts up shop after dozens of complaints - 'So annoyed'

00:29
2
Samantha Grant definitely won't be receiving an invitation to the Royal wedding on Saturday.

Watch: Meghan Markle's half-sister threatened to write tell-all book called Princess Pushy

02:51
3
Volcanic eruptions happening overseas are providing a picture of what could happen in Auckland, say vulcanologists.

Auckland volcanic eruption could look similar to Hawaii’s Mt Kilauea, scientists say

00:30
4
Street has been absent from her morning radio show for a month.

Hits co-hosts give update on Toni Street's condition as she battles severe illness - 'A lot of people don't understand how sick Toni's been'

5
Christine Lyons.

Grisly details of Aussie love triangle killing that left 'vulnerable' mother dead emerge


01:51
TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Rain to make way for fine but chilly weather over much of the country today

TVNZ weather present Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Toni Street took to Facebook to reveal she has been suffering with jaundice.

Toni Street opens up about her battle with illness in Mother's Day Facebook post

"My Mum has had to live with me for the last month as I've barely been able to leave the house".

01:43
The owners say the merger of three clubs will actually be better for the community.

'There is no loop hole' - boss of Tokoroa venue planning to install 30 pokie machines denies exploiting government legislation

Pockets 8 Ball Club faces legal action from angry locals opposing the gaming licence.


NZ businesses to suffer if Government complies with US threats to avoid Iran trade: Ambassador

Iran's ambassador to NZ said Kiwi companies could risk losing trade deals.


00:48
A world first University of Otago study has surveyed the oral health of 987 people living in aged care – and found alarming results.

Oral health of elderly New Zealanders in aged care an urgent national clinical problem - study

Another alarming finding form the Otago University study was that "slow progress" was being made in the area of geriatric oral health.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 