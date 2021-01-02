'Options for intervention limited' as Waikeria Prison protest enters sixth day - Corrections

The Department of Corrections maintains its options for intervention are “limited due to the dangers present”, as prisoners continue protesting for a sixth day at Waikeria Prison.

Waikeria Prison. Source: 1 NEWS

In a statement, incident controller Jeanette Burns said 16 prisoners remained at the “top jail facility” in the Waikato prison south.

“The prisoners have continued to light fires within the facility overnight, make threats toward our staff and police and throw debris at them from the roof of the buildings,” she said.

Flames at Waikeria Prison, New Year's Day. Source: Supplied

Burns said there was no information to suggest any of the 16 were hurt.

“We are continuing to urge the men to surrender to staff. We do not want the men, our staff or other emergency services staff to be harmed.

“Anyone who isn’t calling for the men to immediately peacefully surrender is putting their safety at risk, alongside the safety of our staff and emergency services.”

She urged anyone who was in contact with the group to encourage them to surrender, “and assure them that they will be provided with food and water, assessed by medical staff and have access to kaumatua and other support when they do”.

“Alongside this we know that there are tensions between members of the group, they have access to weapons and they may have taken drugs from the dispensary.

"The situation remains incredibly volatile, and our options for intervention are limited due to the dangers present.

"Despite this, we are continuing to work closely with police to ensure that every opportunity to resolve the incident with the intention of minimising harm to anyone is considered and acted on," Burns said.

Water and food continue to be withheld from the protesters, with the Department of Corrections saying earlier this week it would likely form part of the negotiating strategy.

It comes as Amnesty International Aotearoa yesterday called for the use of de-escalation techniques.

It said withholding food and water and using tactics like excessive force “will only escalate an already difficult situation”.

"This protest suggests that prisoners are becoming increasingly desperate with the Government’s inaction to protect their right to minimum standards."

Prisoners said they were protesting against poor conditions in the prison.

Burns said their “point has been made”.

“We are currently building a new facility to replace the existing top jail facility, which will be completed in 2022.”

Concerns also remained about the structural integrity of the buildings that were burned, she said.

Māori Party leader Rawiri Waititi said yesterday whānau of the men have told him they're only willing to surrender if he's present.

"They don’t trust the authorities and believe they will be harmed upon surrender," he said.

"They have stated, they will come out in body bags if I am not there to escort them out and ensure their safety."

In August, the Ombudsman published a report following an unannounced inspection of the facility.

The report said prisoners were being double-bunked in cells designed for one, that there was a lack of natural light and poor ventilation, that inmates lacked access to clean bedding and clothing, and that prisoners were forced to eat near toilets.

The report concluded the high-security unit is no longer fit for purpose.