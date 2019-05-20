TODAY |

Opportunities for 'struggling economy' lost if Chinese water bottling plant expansion in Whakatāne fails, court hears

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Environment
Sam Kelway
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Employment

A Whakatāne court has heard opportunities for a "struggling economy" would be lost should the expansion of an existing water bottling plant not go ahead.

The Environment Court is hearing evidence from experts called by Creswell New Zealand on the second day of a week-long hearing in Whakatāne.

Creswell New Zealand plans to expand Otakiri Springs.

It was granted consent by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to take more than a billion litres of water a year.

Under the proposal, it could produce 1800 bottles of water a minute.

The water would be bottled on-site, using glass and recycled plastics, It would also have the capacity to produce plastic bottles, to be sold here and overseas.

Lawyer for the Bay of Plenty Regional Council, Mary Hill, told the court consent for the expansion was granted by independent commissioners engaged by the Whakatāne District Council and BOP Regional Council.

She says three appeals were lodged following that decision, but only Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Awa’s appeal remains.

Legal submissions looked at Proposed Plan Change 9 (PC9) a two-stage approach to improving water quality and management.

In her submissions Ms Hill says "planners have agreed that PC9 should be given significant weight in this case".

Ms Hill says "it is not disputed that the physical effects of the take can be appropriately managed through conditions of consent.

"There is conflicting tikanga evidence, including evidence which supports the grant of consent on the basis that metaphysical effects can be addressed and cultural relationships provided for through the grant of consent," she says.

Ms Hill told the court expansion at Otakiri Springs has "positive benefits" to the local economy.

And she says significant employment opportunities would be lost if the project did not proceed.

Tomorrow the court moves to a marae in Whakatāne.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
    More From
    New Zealand
    Environment
    Sam Kelway
    Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
    Employment
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:17
    Creswell NZ, owned by Nongfu, was granted consent in 2016 by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to install a new bore for testing purposes at Otakiri Springs.
    Chinese water bottling plant's proposal to take water from Whakatane aquifer 'sustainable', court hears
    2
    Watch: Pike River Mine door pushed open to cheers from victims' families
    3
    In an embarrassing flip-flop, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been forced to ditch the controversial capital gains tax.
    Winston Peters, Jacinda Ardern send mixed messages over KiwiSaver changes
    4
    All Black Richie Mo'unga during the training session at Trafalgar Park ahead of the Rugby Championship test match against Argentina. Trafalgar Park, Nelson, New Zealand. Tuesday 4 September 2018. ©Copyright Photo: Chris Symes / www.photosport.nz
    Crusaders player Richie Mo'unga accused of inappropriate touching, spitting beer at woman
    5
    The Inland Revenue Department is under mounting pressure after a "perfect storm" of problems this week.
    Tax refund may be coming your way as IRD rolls out automatic tax assessments
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    One of Auckland Transport's new Licence Plate Recognition vehicles.

    Auckland Transport's new parking warden camera cars can read your plate and give you a fine as it drives past
    01:02
    Anna Osborne and Sonya Rockhouse say they were unprepared for the emotion of seeing the mine entered again.

    'We just couldn't contain our tears' - Pike River families hail first re-entry to mine in over eight years
    00:30
    Brenton Tarrant has been charged with engaging in a terrorist act, under the Terrorism Suppression Act, as well a further murder charge.

    Christchurch mosque attack accused charged with engaging in terrorist act
    00:20
    Police say the body of the 21-year-old victim was discovered at a residential property early Saturday.

    Police name man killed in Auckland suburb of Mt Eden