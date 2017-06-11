The Opportunities Party leader Gareth Morgan pledges a million dollars to charity in exchange for contact details

Philanthropist turned political party founder Gareth Morgan is pledging a million dollars of his own money to charities in exchange for the contact details of potential voters.

Speaking on TVNZ's Q+A programme this morning, Mr Morgan told Corin Dann the donations would be made instead of spending on pre-election advertising for The Opportunities Party.

"I sort of put my mind to it and thought, well, maybe – can I get a win-win here? Can I get people to sort of follow the Opportunities Party – at least look at our stuff – but also not just waste the money on billboards?," He said.

"I put a million dollars into a pot for advertising and every time somebody comes to the website and says, 'No, we'd rather you spend it on a charity,' then three dollars of that goes across to the charity."

In exchange, people would be required to leave their contact details to the party.

Mr Morgan created The Opportunities Party earlier this year and the most recent 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll, on Tuesday 6 June, showed the party polling at one per cent.