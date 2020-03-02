Opotiki youngsters get stuck into hunting competition designed just for them

Opotiki youngsters have been getting stuck into a hunting competition designed just for them.

Hunting is a big part of life in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Opotiki Little 3 - that took place over the weekend - encourages kids to get involved by attempting to bag the largest number of possums, magpie and rabbit.

"This competition is about getting out there & giving it a go!" the event's website states.

The event is exclusively for under 16s.

"It's good for the environment," one keen young shooter told Seven Sharp.

The competition was created three years ago by a group of hunting mums.

"We are a small committee of four women. and we do our best," one of the organisers said.

They decided big hunting competitions in the area didn't focus on families.

"Most of us have full time jobs as well as doing this but we do it for the kids so... it's worth it to see their smiles!"