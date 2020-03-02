TODAY |

Opotiki youngsters get stuck into hunting competition designed just for them

Source:  1 NEWS

Opotiki youngsters have been getting stuck into a hunting competition designed just for them.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Hunting is a big part of life in the eastern Bay of Plenty. Source: Seven Sharp

Hunting is a big part of life in the eastern Bay of Plenty and the Opotiki Little 3 - that took place over the weekend - encourages kids to get involved by attempting to bag the largest number of possums, magpie and rabbit.

"This competition is about getting out there & giving it a go!" the event's website states.

The event is exclusively for under 16s.

"It's good for the environment," one keen young shooter told Seven Sharp.

The competition was created three years ago by a group of hunting mums.

"We are a small committee of four women. and we do our best," one of the organisers said.

They decided big hunting competitions in the area didn't focus on families.

"Most of us have full time jobs as well as doing this but we do it for the kids so... it's worth it to see their smiles!"

Check out the video above to see the youngsters in action.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
ANZ ordered to pay customers extra $29.4 million after interest calculation botch-up
2
Virat Kohli bristles at NZ reporter’s allegations about his poor on-field behaviour
3
Ex-Hurricanes lock Sam Lousi facing lengthy ban after throwing two punches in moment of madness
4
Resthome and nurses at fault after resident dies of brain bleed
5
ASB announces living wage accreditation across company
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:12

Endometriosis sufferer hopes new guidelines will spare other women agonising pain

A squeeze on tiny houses
04:12

Disgusted local hunts down freedom camper caught defecating outside his home
01:56

Pharmac's handling of funding request for sanitary products labelled 'devious' and 'underhanded'