Opotiki teenager receives serious burns after accidentally setting himself alight

Source:NZN
An Opotiki teenager is in hospital with serious burns after accidentally setting himself alight while using petrol to start a fire.
The 17-year-old was airlifted out after the Trustpower TECT Rescue Helicopter was dispatched to the Bay of Plenty town about 2.30pm today.
St John Ambulance paramedics stabilised the patient, who was described as having serious burns to his arms, legs and abdomen before he was flown to Waikato Hospital in Hamilton.
