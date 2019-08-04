TODAY |

Opotiki community sees success as students partake in pre-apprenticeship programme

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Opotiki College is seeing success from a pre-apprenticeship programme that's encouraging its pupils into the building industry.

The building programme is funded through the He Poutama Rangatahi scheme, a $53 million fund aiming to support 15- to 24-year-olds who are most at risk of long-term unemployment.

Opotiki College pays for four staff who work outside the normal curriculum to help prepare students for work.

"We'd have students that simply weren't coming to school," Opotiki College Deputy Principal Jenny Mays told 1 NEWS. "So to see them turning up on time every day plus extra days to help out, four days on a course is a huge turnaround."

The scheme is supported by the local community, with some pitching in to purchase materials such as tools and tool belts.

The students are working towards gaining credits towards NCEA level 3, which will prepare them for an apprenticeship programme once they finish school.

Opotiki College is giving students the chance to get into the building industry. Source: 1 NEWS
