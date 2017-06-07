 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Opinion: UK PM Theresa May is no Margaret Thatcher

share

John Armstrong 

Columnist

When judgement comes to be made on the calibre of British prime ministers of the modern era, Theresa May will be regarded as little better than a third-rate version of Margaret Thatcher.

But without the charm. Or, for that matter, the savage wit.

The pledge by the UK Prime Minister comes amid more evidence that one of the London Bridge attackers slipped through the intelligence net.
Source: 1 NEWS

Or, for that matter, the sheer guts and fortitude of the one-time Dowager of Downing Street.

The Finchley Firebrand fought tooth and claw in order to do what she thought was right even when she was manifestly wrong.

In stark contrast, when it came to the issue which has bedevilled the Conservative Party for decades - Britain's role in Europe - May studiously sat on the fence while her senior colleagues picked one another off in what was internecine warfare which had been long delayed.

Source: 1 NEWS

As the smoke of battle cleared, May became leader almost by default.

It is an appalling irony that last year's Brexit referendum was turned into a blunt instrument for exacting retribution on those guilty of such self-serving behaviour.

Yet the two politicians who were most deserving of punishment - May and the chronically principle-deficient Boris Johnson - were the ones who benefited the most from the Westminster meltdown.

Unlike Thatcher, May is a prime minister not just for turning. Her U-turn on the so-called "dementia tax" shows she is for revolving at high rotation if that is necessary to save her political neck.

May's chicanery is about to have an early date with Judgement Day, however.

Thatcher maintained her iron grip on power for 11 long years. Britain's second female prime minister has yet to complete 12 short months in the job.

The general election happening in the United Kingdom overnight looks very much like marking the beginning of the end of her brief tenure in the highest office in the land.

The opinion polls have been all over the polo paddock. But they have been in agreement on one thing.

When May called the snap election some seven weeks ago, the Tories enjoyed a commanding 20-point lead over the Labour Party.

That gap has since narrowed considerably.

There is little doubt that May will win the election. But nothing short of a sweeping victory will save her. And possibly not even then.

One question will continue to nag away at her party.

Jeremy Paxman didn't hold back with his questions to Theresa May and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Source: Associated Press

If May could not wallop Jeremy Corbyn - arguably the most despised, most divisive and most mocked leader in Labour history - can her party afford to allow her to lead it into an election ever again?

What might well save her in the short-term is the need for someone to guide the country through the crisis stoked by the inroads ISIS has made both in spirit and person into the Muslim enclaves of Britain's biggest cities.

The tolerance and stoicism that prevailed in the aftermath of the Manchester suicide bombing is fast dissipating in the wake of last weekend's atrocities committed on London Bridge and its environs.

The public's patience is close to snapping. A backlash beckons. Britain's Muslim community is being asked some hard questions.

Its leaders would be wise to start coming up with some meaningful answers.

Regardless, this is not a good time to create a vacuum at the heart of Britain's government.

Anything short of an absolute rout of Corbyn will start the clock ticking on May's demise, however.

Securing such a thumping great majority to wield in forthcoming negotiations on Britain's exit from the European Union was the rationale for calling a snap election.

Few questions were asked about the political wisdom of going to the country early, however.

There was instead a collective amnesia among the politicians and pundits of the dangers.

Just ask Malcolm Turnbull. Australia's premier called an early election last year and nearly found himself chucked out of power in the process.

Calling an election on one particular issue can quickly turn into a plebiscite on something completely different.

To make things even worse, May's campaign has been a shocker and a shambles. She is viewed as aloof and out of touch.

May's expedience is epitomised by her long-time endorsement of fox hunting - a highly controversial issue in Britain.

Until the polling booths close and the votes are counted, May will have some inkling of being on the other side of that debate.

She will be a fox on the run - and not few people within her own party will deem that fate to be rather fitting.

Related

UK and Europe

John Armstrong

00:41
Europe correspondent Emma Keeling reports, just days out from the vote.

High stakes for Theresa May as UK election looms in wake of terror attacks
00:30
The woman approached the British Prime Minister on the campaign trail in Abingdon market in Oxfordshire, telling her she’d been left with "nothing" by the Conservative Party.

'You took it all away from me' – Theresa May confronted by angry voter over disability allowance cuts
03:46
In a few hours' time, Britain's parliament will vote on whether to hold an election on June 8.

Britain going to the polls again after Theresa May announces shock election plan

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:37
1
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride


00:42
2
Assistant coach Ian Foster says his growth over the past 12 months has been incredible but he still has a lot to learn.

Watch: 'He's shown a great composure about him' - Jordie Barrett's all-round game catapults him into All Blacks


00:39
3
The esteem the team is held in is clear to see after this passionate display in front of coach Colin Cooper.

Watch: Thunderous haka breaks out moments after Maori All Blacks squad named for Lions match

01:07
4
Jamie Pink says he has lost an eye after being shot at over his efforts to rid Ngaruawahia of P dealers.

Gang leader who told meth dealers to leave Ngaruawahia is sentenced after weapons are found in bullet-ridden car

00:31
5
Ioane's teammates told him he could wear what he wanted after the Lions match - they were wrong.

Watch: 'The boys stitched me up!' - stylish Rieko Ioane caught out in casual clothes at Blues' post match

00:37
Hansen admitted it was tough not to select the Hurricanes midfielder, saying his return to NZ Rugby is a huge boost

Watch: 'He's been a standout' – Steve Hansen says ex-Warrior Ngani Laumape ready to wear black jersey with pride

Ngani Laumape and Jordie Barrett are the two debutantes announced to play against the Lions.


00:12
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

The drifter forced an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.


02:03
Catherine Delahunty says children should be taught how to resolve conflict peacefully.

Green MP slams use of automatic rifles during army school visit

"The NZ Army should not be teaching primary school children how to load or hold an assault rifle which is for killing people."

02:21
Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

Are food bags a rip off? A new study from Consumer NZ has the answer

Wellington and Auckland volunteers tried out four different meal delivery companies and compared prices with supermarket food.

02:51
There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.

Video: The cover comes off as Morrinsville's mega cow is finally revealed

There was quite a crowd as the cow was unveiled.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ