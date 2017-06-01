Opinion: 'Something needs to change' - Samoans wanting to move to NZ sold short by tough immigration policy

Samoa knows how to commemorate its Independence from New Zealand - it's been 55 years but every year it's celebrated like it's the first.

That's because there has always been so much at stake - Samoa fought hard for its freedom.

There was the shameful incident on Saturday December 28 1929, when the Mau movement who were fighting for Independence led a peaceful march through Apia.

Police tried to make an arrest which led to resistance and the police firing into the crowd.

At least eight died, amongst them respected and much loved Samoan leader Tupua Tamasese Lealofi III.

And who could forget the flu epidemic in 1918 brought by a New Zealand ship that the NZ administrator refused to quarantine - that killed off about a fifth of the Samoan population.

Dawn raids aside, New Zealand and Samoa have enjoyed a mostly healthy relationship in more recent times.

An apology from NZ to Samoa in 2002 certainly helped things along.

It's fair to say Samoa punches well above its weight in terms of leadership in the region and New Zealand has been able to rely on the backing of its neighbour when it comes to regional and international politics.

There have been many times behind closed doors at forum leaders meetings where Samoa has spoken out strongly in support of New Zealand policies, often swaying the mood and direction of other island leaders.

The unpopular move of suspending Fiji from the Pacific Forum when it was a military dictatorship is one such example.

So it's time for New Zealand to sort out the immigration quota system, which has been at the centre of public disgruntlement and political frustration.

It promises a lot but does not live up to its delivery.

At the moment 1100 people a year are drawn from a ballot to apply to live in New Zealand, but they have to get a job there before they are given a visa.

It's not the easiest thing to do from Samoa and it's why the quota hasn't been filled in years.