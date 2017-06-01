 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Opinion: 'Something needs to change' - Samoans wanting to move to NZ sold short by tough immigration policy

share

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

Samoa knows how to commemorate its Independence from New Zealand - it's been 55 years but every year it's celebrated like it's the first.

Thousands turned out to march in the official ceremony which the prime minister attended this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

That's because there has always been so much at stake - Samoa fought hard for its freedom.

There was the shameful incident on Saturday December 28 1929, when the Mau movement who were fighting for Independence led a peaceful march through Apia.

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

Police tried to make an arrest which led to resistance and the police firing into the crowd.

At least eight died, amongst them respected and much loved Samoan leader Tupua Tamasese Lealofi III.

And who could forget the flu epidemic in 1918 brought by a New Zealand ship that the NZ administrator refused to quarantine - that killed off about a fifth of the Samoan population.

Dawn raids aside, New Zealand and Samoa have enjoyed a mostly healthy relationship in more recent times.

An apology from NZ to Samoa in 2002 certainly helped things along.

It's fair to say Samoa punches well above its weight in terms of leadership in the region and New Zealand has been able to rely on the backing of its neighbour when it comes to regional and international politics.

There have been many times behind closed doors at forum leaders meetings where Samoa has spoken out strongly in support of New Zealand policies, often swaying the mood and direction of other island leaders.

The unpopular move of suspending Fiji from the Pacific Forum when it was a military dictatorship is one such example.

So it's time for New Zealand to sort out the immigration quota system, which has been at the centre of public disgruntlement and political frustration.

It promises a lot but does not live up to its delivery.

At the moment 1100 people a year are drawn from a ballot to apply to live in New Zealand, but they have to get a job there before they are given a visa.

It's not the easiest thing to do from Samoa and it's why the quota hasn't been filled in years.

Something needs to change to make this work for both countries and what better time to acknowledge our Friendship Treaty with Samoa than now.

Related

Pacific Islands

Barbara Dreaver

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
2
Filipo, who was axed after he assaulted four people in 2015, scored two tries is Samoa's 74-17 loss to England in Georgia.

Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

00:48
3
Jupiter police release dashcam footage of Tiger Woods drug and alcohol test, after crashing his Mercedes on Monday.

Raw: New police video shows barefoot Tiger Woods slurring, unable to walk a straight line in sobriety test

00:36
4
Richard Wilkins was visibly upset when he told Nine’s Today viewers of the singer's ill health.

Watch: NZ-born host Richard Wilkins breaks down on Australia's Today show revealing friend Olivia Newton-John's breast cancer had returned

00:30
5
Ladies and gentleman, Jarryd Hayne is back.

Watch: The Hayne Plane goes flying into NSW fans' section after scoring Origin try to end all hopes of a Maroons comeback

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Watch: Breathtaking view of fog from top of Sky Tower as airport again suffers delays

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.

01:45
The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

Stunning new light installation unveiled in Auckland's Viaduct Harbour

The installation is all about the build-up to thel Bright Nights Festival which begins this weekend.

00:26
The Parker Solar Probe will endure temperatures of up to 2500 degrees celsius as is comes within 6.4m km on the sun’s surface.

NASA spacecraft will aim straight for sun next year

The purpose of the mission is to study the sun's outer atmosphere and better understand how stars work.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ