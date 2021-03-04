TODAY |

Opinion: NZ's best shot is a tough Covid lockdown

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

New Zealand needs a tough lockdown to stop the spread of Covid-19, and our trans-Tasman neighbours are the perfect example of why.

An Auckland street during Level 3 lockdown. Source: Getty

While it’s not confirmed, the working assumption is this newly announced case has the Delta variant.

It’s the strain proving tough to wrangle, as it sweeps through New South Wales and Victoria.

Officials in Sydney only opted for a soft lockdown when its cluster had grown to 48 cases. It was not a response that could be called “hard and fast”.

Late last week I spoke to Professor Tony Blakely, a leading epidemiologist in Australia, who has been watching the NSW outbreak closely.

How Sydney’s Delta disaster unfolded

He told me the most important thing Sydney did wrong, was not implement a tough lockdown in the initial stages of the outbreak.

Now the Delta variant has now started transmitting amongst essential workers.

“The virus has found the most likely place it can take hold in Sydney so now it's hard to eke out.”

“For those reasons it’s proving very challenging for Sydney,” he said.

“Their chance of getting down to zero transmission from here is slight.”

Professor Blakely says vaccines are an important tool in bringing Delta under control, but don’t work alone.

“The big learning out of this is how hard it is to control Delta if it gets a little out of control - so don't even let it in.”

Andrew Macfarlane is 1 NEWS' Australia correspondent. He's based in Sydney and has been in lockdown for nearly eight weeks.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
Politics
Australia
Andrew Macfarlane
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid outbreak could rise to 120 cases, modelling suggests
2
Billy TK arrested at anti-lockdown protest in Auckland
3
Dunedin students already flouting lockdown rules
4
Two more community Covid-19 cases announced
5
Latest Covid outbreak grows on first day of lockdown
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Police make plea for mum of baby found in recycling facility

Chief Ombudsman says MIQ complaints have 'surged'

Community case of Covid-19 under investigation in Auckland

Jacinda Ardern: NZDF may help foreign nationals flee Afghanistan