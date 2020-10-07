TODAY |

Opinion: National's staged walkabout in Auckland 'cheeky and clumsy' says 1 NEWS political reporter

Source:  1 NEWS

The National Party using supporters to pose as members of the public during an Auckland walkabout was "cheeky and clumsy", according to 1 NEWS political reporter Benedict Collins.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The supporters were on hand to praise Judith Collins during a walk through in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby. Source: 1 NEWS

The supporters were on hand to praise Judith Collins during her walkthrough in Ponsonby today.

Benedict Collins questioned one of the supporters afterwards, with the man admitting to being "involved in the party for a long time."

Mellow said she has a lot of supporters in Auckland Central who wanted the opportunity to meet National's leader, so she invited them along.

Benedict Collins says the whole thing was "completely unnecessary".

"Cheeky and clumsy are the two words I’d use to sum up what we saw from the National Party today," he said on 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“This is not a time for trivia,” Judith Collins said after visiting the cafe in Ponsonby. Source: 1 NEWS

"These political walkabouts are a chance for our leaders to meet real Kiwis and have a chat to them, but today what we saw is the National Party had rigged the whole thing.

"Every 50 metres or so we’d come across another plant who would come up and praise Judith Collins.

"Last week I was in Kerikeri with Collins and she was having a great time out meeting regular members of the public.

"But today what we saw was the National Party just trying to generate a bit of fake news."

NZ First leader Winston Peters called National’s stunt a stitch up.

“Look its rent a crowd and you're falling for it and with respect, you media are falling for it,” Peters said.

National were also the victim of jokes from ACT leader David Seymour.

“Oh hey how ya going? I've never met him before we didn't pay him,” Seymour said.

Jacinda Ardern insisted her walkabouts are legit.

“No, if I've ever spoke to someone on the side of the street it's assuming they're a member of the public. They may well be a Labour supporter but it won't be with prior knowledge,” Ardern said.

New Zealand
Politics
Your Vote 2020
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:25
Opinion: National's staged walkabout in Auckland 'cheeky and clumsy' says 1 NEWS political reporter
2
Shocking video shows little girl on scooter being hit by car while crossing Auckland road
3
Judith Collins faces indignity of National losing jellybean election poll during Auckland walk through
4
Clarke Gayford reveals 'gem of a gift' that helps him not miss Jacinda Ardern too much
5
Three new cases of Covid-19 in isolation today as number of community-transmitted cases drops to zero
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Man admits fatally shooting Australian surfer in campervan near Raglan

Clarke Gayford reveals 'gem of a gift' that helps him not miss Jacinda Ardern too much

Labour aims to decarbonise New Zealand's bus fleets

00:38

Judith Collins faces indignity of National losing jellybean election poll during Auckland walk through