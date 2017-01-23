Opinion: Moving summer holidays is a great idea - but it will never happen

There are calls for the official summer months, or at least the holidays, to be shifted back by a month or so - and why not?

Philip Duncan of WeatherWatch has told The Herald that current summer holiday timing is "bizarre" and he suggests pushing the holidays back to mid-January and February.

The climate is clearly shifting and it's been trending that way for a good few years, so it makes sense we should follow the seasons to maximise our sunny days off.

Unfortunately, it will probably never get off the ground - it's just too much of an upheaval with too many things to organise.

Traditionally, most Kiwis have grown up with that familiar Christmas holiday in December stretching into January - it's the time to get away, eat too much and see family, and I feel like a lot of people like it that way. The two go hand-in-hand - you get your Christmas and summer holiday all rolled into one.

Also, as of the 2013 Census, about 48 per cent of Kiwis declared themselves to be some type of Christian, so there is likely going to be some demand for decent time off to observe that religious holiday.

Another factor to be considered is just how much of a big deal this is. As soon as a bit of a storm comes along, it's easy to run around saying the sky is falling, and then we forget about it once we get a few days of sun.

Obviously better weather during the holidays is good for tourism, but for globally-dependent businesses, being at work in late December could be a bit pointless, as everyone else is closed. Plus, being away from work in mid-January to February could cut into profits.

There are just too many factors and impacted parties for this to ever fly politically - the sheer amount of re-planning and adjusting required is too much without a huge groundswell of demand.

Don't get me wrong, I support it 100 per cent, I just don't think anyone will actually get out there and push for it - there are probably other, more pressing issues.

In the meantime, we'll just have to grin and bear it - get out and make the most of it when the sun does come along.

And when it rains?

"There is no such thing as bad weather - only inappropriate clothing."

