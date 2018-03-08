 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Opinion: Jacinda Ardern held her own in the Pacific and brought her own style to the role

share

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

I’ve never been a fan of the Jacinda-hype that swept the country – in television you learn how easy it is to dress something up - but it’s the substance that will make or break.

The delegation were met with bright colours and dancing.
Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern had a tough road to traverse on her first Pacific mission.

While Labour is wildly popular in New Zealand amongst Pasifika, National – mostly represented by Foreign Minister Murray McCully - has enjoyed a solid nine year relationship with Pacific Islands leaders.

The no-nonsense, business-economic focused approach of National has been an easy fit for Pacific leaders who tend to be conservative.

You can dress it up any way you like but the bottom line is all the Pacific prime ministers and presidents are older men and women are barely represented in parliament.

So having to deal with a pregnant, unmarried young woman was going to be a challenge for some.

Jacinda Ardern will meet the Tongan Prime Minister and attend a woman's leadership breakfast.
Source: Breakfast

At a grass-roots level Ardern was liked enormously by the locals in all four countries she visited – Samoa, Niue, Tonga and Cook Islands.

On a political level it varied – as she said herself at today’s press conference: "Some of the relationships differ and we have very particular ones with our realm nations".

Possibly where Ardern really shined was in Samoa – her most difficult task.

Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi is an old warhorse, been there done that, stubborn-as and used to getting his way.

While his deputy is a woman, he’s a man’s man. 

He’s always been a great ally for New Zealand and an extremely strong leader so it would have been a difficult road to tread.

In the bilateral Tuilaepa found out Ardern was no pushover and he didn’t get everything he wanted. But that’s politics.

Tonga is distracted by its own political problems and Prime Minister Akilisi Pohiva has ailing health but that meeting went better than expected.

The PM spoke from Samoa on the $10m aid package for the country, saying she desired a more equal relationship with the “mature” Pacific democracies.
Source: Breakfast

The $10 million aid package towards Cyclone Gita recovery helped.

The Cooks and Niue were a triumph as part of Foreign Minister Winston Peter’s coalition deal with Labour was to allow residents to bring back full pension to the islands.

He was greeted like a hero locally and Ardern enjoyed the result.

Both are pushing a new look New Zealand in the Pacific – calling it a "reset" and in an attempt to reduce China’s influence putting more aid into what island nations themselves prioritise.

While there’s no doubt Peters has been a strong influencer, Ardern has more than held her own and brought her own style to the role.

While the results are yet to be seen, her first Pacific report card is a strong one. 

The PM is on a whistle-stop tour of the Pacific, a trip that started in Samoa this morning.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Pacific Islands

Barbara Dreaver

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Jacinda Ardern's partner Clarke Gayford 'rolled and pinned' by Whale Shark off Rarotonga


03:39
2
Meteorologist Georgina Griffiths says Monday is "D-Day" for areas like Northland, Coromandel and Gisborne.

Where will Cyclone Hola hit? 'If I were living in Northland, Coromandel or Gisborne I'd really be keeping up with that forecast,' says MetService


00:32
3
Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

02:03
4
Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.

'He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts' – Breakfast's Hayley Holt expressed her utter disdain for Ed Sheeran


00:54
5
Beauden Barrett could become the highest paid rugby player in the world, an Australian report is claiming.

French club aim to make Beauden Barrett highest paid player of all time - report

00:40
The delegation were met with bright colours and dancing.

Opinion: Jacinda Ardern held her own in the Pacific and brought her own style to the role

1 NEWS Pacific correspondent Barbara Dreaver said as a young, pregnant unmarried woman, the Prime Minister was going to challenge some.


Live stream: 1 NEWS at Midday 2018

Watch our lunchtime bulletin every weekday from 12pm.

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political face-off: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:32
Eskdale Holiday Park's owners say they were lucky, and that all of the guests on site at the time were happy to get out of there as the water rose.

Watch: Breathtaking drone footage shows Napier holiday park's 'muddy mess' after flooded river rose by 7m in one-in-50-year event

Eskdale Holiday Park owner Ashlee Gale said she and her husband could only watch out the window as the river rose and rose - 30 years since Cyclone Bola last did the same thing.

'I pray you are at peace' - Heartfelt tribute from sister of Auckland woman Tania Ellwood, found dead in boarding house

Katrina Ellwood took to Facebook following confirmation of her sister's death yesterday, after she had been missing for over a week.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 