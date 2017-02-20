Opinion: It's time we charge those who use our precious water to make a profit

It's time we started charging for water when it's used to make a profit. Be it water bottlers, farmers, golf course owners, whoever, Seven Sharp reporter Gill Higgins writes.

I realise this idea will be met with cries of despair from just about every business, but we've got to start valuing this resource, and realising how precious it is .. because just like coal or oil, one day it will be in seriously short supply.

We can't easily foresee that now, because it appears so abundant in a country like New Zealand, just ask any Wellingtonian this summer, never mind in the sodden grip of winter – but even in the land of the long, often-grey cloud, water levels are dropping.

Embarking on this story was a breathtaking dive into a pool of information. I have to admit, there was so much I didn't know. I was certain the OVERALL AMOUNT of water stayed the same on our planet earth, but I hadn't appreciated that as we pollute more and more, the amount of USABLE water is actually RUNNING OUT.

By 2030, half the world's population could be living in areas of high water stress - places where there isn't enough water to go round.

That's only around the corner, well within most of our lifetimes, whereas it can take THOUSANDS OF YEARS for underground aquifers to recharge with water from snowmelt and rain.

And NASA's satellite images show 21 of the world's 37 largest aquifers - in locations from India and China to the United States and France - have more water being removed than replaced.

David Trubridge is well aware of this. He's a designer of lights, who's passionate about water. And the issue of companies bottling it for free in his home patch of Havelock North has him all fired up. So much so, that he posted a "protest" on Facebook.

I decided to pay him a visit.

He can't believe we let companies take the water that we should all "own" without having to pay a cent, put it into plastic bottles which pollute the earth, and then sell it back to us or abroad for what must be a considerable profit.

He wants bottling plants gone. But if they have to stay, he at least wants the companies to pay for this valuable resource with the money paid going towards ways of purifying water for re-use, using methods like desalination.

Shouldn't we charge all companies that profit from water?

This is no simple matter though. If water bottlers pay for using New Zealand's water supply for profit, then shouldn't we charge ALL companies that use water to make a profit?

Whether it goes straight into bottles, or onto the milking shed floor? Farming is the number one consumer of water, using about 70 per cent of all commercial water, more than twice that of industry. For example, it takes:

• 700 litres of water to grow a kilogram of apples

• 960 litres of water to produce a litre of wine

• 5000 litres of water to produce a kilogram of cheese!

It's harder to get your head around this, the idea that farmers and golf course owners should be forking out for their share of something we all own.

With bottling plants, we can see the physical water heading off in a plastic bottle on a ship to be sipped on a street in China.

But water used for irrigation, or washing, is similarly no longer ours to use. It may seep into the soil, or evaporate, or have pesticide runoff.

And much is wasted. Some argue that there's no incentive to conserve it until there is a value placed on this commodity.

In some parts of the world, more than half the water used by farmers never gets to their crops, due to leaky irrigation channels, or draining into rivers.

This is no storm in a teacup, this idea that all commercial users could be charged. I've spoken with people in the agricultural sector whose eyes almost pop out on the suggestion.

Maybe we start with bottling companies, maybe there’s a grading system of charges.