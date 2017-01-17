 

Opinion: An idea to avoid waiting at red lights - when you're the only car at intersection

Luke Appleby 

1 NEWS NOW Reporter

Some colleagues and I were discussing our early-morning drive in to work this morning and the frustrations faced by motorists waiting at lights with not another car in sight.

A busy intersection controlled by traffic lights in Auckland

A busy intersection controlled by traffic lights in Auckland.

Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

One mentioned that he doesn't see the harm in slipping through the occasional red light when it's 4am and absolutely no one else is using the road.

'Sounds like they need a roundabout there,' I thought.

Then I had another thought - what if intersections were both?

Now, I'm no town planner or traffic designer, but as a motorist I've always preferred a roundabout intersection. They just seem to work better.

The exception to that is in heavy peak traffic, where people tend to not look ahead for a gap on the other side and end up clogging the intersection in all directions - I'd go for a traffic light at times like that.

So, imagine this: a hybrid intersection which is essentially a roundabout, but also has traffic lights which can be switched on during peak or busy times to assist with traffic flow.

An traffic light controlled intersection in central Auckland

An traffic light controlled intersection in central Auckland.

Source: Luke Appleby/1 NEWS

Overnight and during quieter parts of the day, it would revert to a normal roundabout controlled by the give way rules and lane markings.

NZTA and local councils already know which roads get clogged during peak hours and could plan the shift between roundabout and lights at the right time of day accordingly.

Now I don't know about you and I'm sure some will have strong views on it, but I actually can't see any downsides to that.

However, what about pedestrians, you say? Good point - zebra crossings are typical at roundabouts and signals are at lights, but they wouldn't work very well as a hybrid.

Push-button signals would probably work for both, with the pedestrian button prompting the traffic lights to temporarily turn on for one phase, and they switch off again after the pedestrian is across.

I can't see anywhere this has been done, which maybe shows it is a bad idea for some reason - or maybe no one has suggested it yet?

What do you think? Tweet me here.

