Opinion: The Flying Spaghetti Monster speaks - time to review our religious charity laws

In 2018, does it make sense that a person adhering to a satirical anti-religion could legally get tax breaks by registering as a charity?

An oil painting in the style of "The Creation of Adam" by Michelangelo, but the Flying Spaghetti Monster is in the place of God. Source: Niklas Jansson/Wikimedia Commons/Public Domain

Because under current New Zealand laws - they could do just that.

The church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, whose adherants call themselves Pastafarians, made headlines again recently, with a Pakuranga College student unhappy he wasn't allowed to wear his religious headwear – a colander - for a school photo.

He eventually relented, but said he'll now file a religious discrimination complaint with the Human Rights Commission – and technically, I think they should rule in his favour.

Pastafarianism is, after all, a legally-recognised religion in New Zealand and the principal wouldn't have refused if that colander were a turban.

I myself am an official Ordained Minister of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, having paid US$25 for a certificate saying so a couple of years back.

Luke Appleby became an Ordained Minister of the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster for just US$25. Source: 1 NEWS

It raises interesting questions about what it means to be religious, what religion is and how it should be treated under New Zealand law.

Those worshiping the great noodley god should technically enjoys all the benefits of any other religion – benefits, for example, including tax breaks if they register as a charity with the purpose of advancing their religion.

Many churches are granted charitable status because the law defines the advancement of religion as a "charitable purpose".

On the side, some also just happen to make many millions of dollars as part of their holy operations.

Destiny Church co-leader Hannah Tamaki with a Mercedes-Benz 2017 AMG GLE 63 S - she bought one in 2017. Source: Mercedes-Benz/Hannah Tamaki/Twitter

Serious concerns were voiced around this issue by former Revenue Minister Peter Dunne before his retirement last year, but with the chaos of the election and subsequent change of government, it's been drowned out.

It seemed to him that there are some religious entities were using their religion as a money-making or at least a money-saving tool.

Sanitarium Health & Wellbeing Company is is an income tax-exempt registered charity in New Zealand owned by the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. For the year ended June 30 2016, the church declared total income of $245 million and net assets of $316 million. Source: Sanitarium/1 NEWS graphic

New Zealand's definition of charitable purpose is long overdue for review, especially in regards to religion.

The National government promised in 2010 that the definition would be reviewed, but charities minister of the time Jo Goodhew then decided against it two years later.

She argued there was too much financial risk due to the possibility of changing definitions allowing more tax benefits to more entities, and the "constrained fiscal environment" of the global financial crisis made things worse.

Well, that was six years ago, the crisis is over, and by all accounts New Zealand is doing quite well for itself.

In Australia, the Australian Charities and Not-For-Profits Commission is required to review its legislation every five years, which is happening now, and there are calls for the commission to address a very similar issue on their side of the Tasman.

So I'm calling on Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector Alfred Ngaro, Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin and Green Party charities spokesperson Jan Logie to accept the challenge, now they have the power to do so.