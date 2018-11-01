TODAY |

Opinion: Better to be safe than sorry as more MPs self isolate

Jessica Mutch McKay, 1 NEWS Political Editor
Politicians are smart to self isolate.

Chlöe Swarbrick.

Several MPs have isolated themselves after returning from overseas even though they don't have to and don't feel unwell.

It's better to be safe than sorry. Their job is to shake hands, meet people and circulate a room so it's better to limit that exposure.

For many MPs, it's a hassle and inconvenience to work from home but it needs to be done to stop the spread. MPs should be leading by example.

Here’s the list:

Maori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Green MP Chlöe Swarbrick and National MP Chris Bishop were in Australia over the weekend.

Nanaia Mahuta.

Internal Affairs Minister Tracey Martin is at home after she had contact with an Australian politician Peter Dutton who is now infected.

Tracey Martin.

National MP Kanwal Singh Bakshi will need to self isolate when he returns to New Zealand from India. That’s five in total so far.

Parliament has stopped public tours and public access to its café, but will overall still operate as normal - for now.

This is a developing story, so I wonder how long it will take for this update to be redundant.

