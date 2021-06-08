Operation Trojan Shield: Police operation targeting organised crime unfolds across the North Island - and the world

A police operation involving the National Organised Crime Group is unfolding across the North Island.

In a statement this morning, police said "a number of people" had been arrested.

They will appear in the Auckland District Court and Hamilton District Court today facing a wide range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.

It comes as a number of search warrants are being executed in the Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington districts.

Police said they would reveal more information about New Zealand's involvement in a large-scale transnational operation targeting organised crime groups at 11am.

