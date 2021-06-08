Operation Trojan Shield: Police operation targeting organised crime unfolds across the North Island - and the world

A police operation involving the National Organised Crime Group is unfolding across the North Island.
In a statement this morning, police said "a number of people" had been arrested.
They will appear in the Auckland District Court and Hamilton District Court today facing a wide range of serious drug dealing and money laundering offences.
It comes as a number of search warrants are being executed in the Auckland, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Central and Wellington districts.
Police said they would reveal more information about New Zealand's involvement in a large-scale transnational operation targeting organised crime groups at 11am.
You can watch it live at 1news.co.nz and on Facebook.
It comes as the San Diego FBI said it, along with police in Australia in Europe would be speaking about "major law enforcement action" in press conferences today.