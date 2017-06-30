 

Operating sole rabbit rescue shelter in NZ is an obsession for Wellington woman

Chrissy Joy openly admits when she’s not at work she's "doing rabbitt things".

Chrissy Joy runs the only rabbit-specific animal rescue organisation in the country.
Source: Seven Sharp

What she exactly means by this is rescuing and rehoming rabbits in her own bunny adventureland Lower Hutt backyard.

"There's something very special about rabbits and how misunderstood they are that pulls my heartstrings," Chrissy says.

Chrissy runs the only rabbit-specific animal rescue home in the country.

"We've had rabbits from Auckland, we get phone calls from people all the way down in Invercargill wanting advice," she says.

"The reason people think rabbits are quite boring pets is because people keep them in little hutches and they get quite depressed, and they don't do anything because they've got nothing to do."

Chrissy’s rabbit rescue desexes, vaccinates and rehomes abandoned rabbits, and then organises them to be rehomed to well-informed new bunny owners.

Given a female rabbit can get pregnant every month and a half, Chrissy says the number of homeless rabbits in New Zealand is immense.

"There's a massive amount of homeless rabbits in New Zealand, it's just ridiculous, there are not enough good homes for the amount of rabbits here," Chrissy says.

