'Opening Up': National releases 3 pillar, 10-step Covid-19 plan

National has released what it says is a "clear plan" to tackle Covid-19 for the next 12 months and eventually reopen New Zealand to the world.

Titled 'Opening Up' the plan is divided into three pillars — invest, evolve and open.

Contained in pillar one — invest — are 10 steps the country needs to take.

These are:

Supercharging the vaccine roll-out

Order vaccine boosters

Upgrade contact tracing capability

Roll-out saliva testing at the border and in the community

Roll out rapid tests for essential workers and in the community

Create a dedicated agency, Te Korowai Kōkiri, to manage the country's response

Build purpose-built quarantine

Launch a digital app for vaccination authentication

Invest in next-generation Covid treatments

Prepare hospitals and expand ICU capacity

National leader Judith Collins said New Zealand could not remain a "hermit kingdom forever".

"Instead of investing in contact tracing, ICU capacity and purpose-built MIQ, the Government frittered the Covid Response Fund away on art therapy, cameras on fishing boats, and Three Waters reform," she criticised.

“Kiwis have done the hard yards. They have willingly followed harsh lockdown measures and other Covid-19 restrictions and, increasingly, they have been vaccinated for the common good. It’s time for them to be offered a vision and a plan about how their hard work will pay off."

In order to "evolve" and eventuallly "open", National wanted to first see a vaccination rate of 70 to 75 per cent in those aged 12 and over to avoid nationwide lockdowns.

An 80 to 85 per cent "milestone" would be required before reopening to the world with a traffic light system of risk, the plan said.

National said elimination was the right strategy with low vaccination rates, so once they reached about 85 per cent it would move away from this and to a "vigorous suppression" approach.

This would mean low, not zero, Covid-19 cases.

As part of supercharging the vaccine roll-out, there would be a focus on South Auckland, while cash or vouchers will be incentives to getting students vaccinated at centres set up on campuses.

Door-to-door vaccinations in high-risk communities and those with low vaccine uptake was part of this, while people in MIQ would be vaccinated and vaccinators would go to schools before the end of 2021 and vaccinate those aged 12 and over.

National's plan described the Government's roll-out as a "monumental failure of public policy".

The party would introduce mandatory daily saliva testing for border workers and those in quarantine, while rapid antigen testing would be required in some cases for entering the country.

It would also be rolled out to essential workers and would have a place in primary care and getting admitted to hospital.

National would also create a "dedicated and standalone agency" — Te Korowai Kōkiri — to manage the country's Covid-19 response. Instead of being based in Wellington, it would be based in Auckland's Manukau.

By 2022, National would open a purpose-built MIQ facility. It would have 1000 to 1500 units and "associated facilities" and would be located close to Auckland's airport.

It would cost about $200 million to build, excluding the land it would be built on, but consents would be fast-tracked to get it up quickly.

The life-span of the "modular" units would be 50 to 70 years.

"They could be transported and changed to alternative use in the future, such as refugee resettlement accommodation or transitional community housing," the plan noted.

"We foresee the need for purpose-built quarantine facilities for the next three to five years."

Next-generation treatments for Covid-19 included Ronapreve, Sotrovimab and Molnupiravir.

Both Ronapreve and Sotrovimab were described as monocolonal antibody treatments used to treat or prevent the virus. Molnupiravir is an antiviral used during the early days of a person's infection.