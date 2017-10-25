Opening of Pike River Recovery Agency the first step in closure for families - Prime Minister

The Pike River Recovery Agency has been officially opened in Greymouth, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying it is the first step in closure.

Source: 1 NEWS

The doors were opened today, with the minister responsible for Pike River, Andrew Little, echoing Ms Ardern in saying "a promise has been made [to re-enter the mine] that could not be kept until today".

The Labour government has said re-entry to recover the 29 men who died when the coal mine exploded on November 19, 2010, will occur before the end of March, 2019.

Ms Ardern paid tribute to the families whose determination for justice had got them to this point.

"Until today you have been denied a voice and certainty of what happened," she said.

"We will continue to work closely with you and making sure you are respected and included every step of the way. Thank you for giving us your blessing and instilling your hope - we are not doing this alone."

Ms Ardern said the agency would be transparent about the progress it was making.

The agency will be headed by former Army Chief Major General Dave Gawn, and will have former Air New Zealand boss Rob Fyfe as an independent adviser.