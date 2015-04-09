Open ocean mussel farms could inject $300 million into NZ economy annually

Leading aquaculture experts are meeting in Nelson this week to find a way to farm mussels in the open ocean and inject as much as $300 million per year into the New Zealand economy.

The plan is part of a five-year, $6m project funded by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Project leader Kevin Heasman says it is the first project of its kind in the world and could lead to a doubling of New Zealand's aquaculture production.

He said New Zealand already had 10,000ha of open ocean available for commercial farming, but the challenge researchers faced was overcoming the difficult conditions.

"Stormy weather can harm shellfish mussel stocks and damage equipment; our project team are workshopping innovative solutions to reduce these risks," Mr Heasman said.