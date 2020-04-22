Open homes to resume under Level 3, with some restrictions

Real estate agents will be able to resume showing people through open homes during Alert Level 3, but there are some restrictions in place.

Housing Minister Megan Woods today confirmed private viewings will be allowed by appointment, with only two allowed per day.

For tenanted properties, they must be held with the agreement of the tenants.

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is praising the move, saying the ability to buy, sell and move into homes is crucial for New Zealanders and the economy.

"This means that the thousands of people around the country who have been in limbo over the past few weeks can now move forward with their property transactions," chief executive Bindi Norwell says.

"Additionally, for the hundreds of tenants around the country who have been waiting to inspect a rental property so they have somewhere to live this will be much welcomed news.

"The same is true for landlords all across the country who have empty rental properties are desperate for some income in order to pay their mortgage."

Details around the exact requirements have yet to be confirmed, a spokesperson for Dr Woods says.