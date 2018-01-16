 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police say a new law clamping down on window washers at intersections has caused a decrease in the activity.

One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".
Source: 1 NEWS

However, businesses in South Auckland aren't so convinced, calling on police to do more.

A 14-year-old window washer said they can make $200 a day, depending on how long they work for.

Regular window washers at one of Auckland's most notorious intersections say a fine won't deter them.
Source: Seven Sharp

An older window washer said he is just trying to feed his kids and family.

"We are only trying to survive out here".

Since August last year, new legislation allows police to hand out $150 fines. However, it has not put everyone off the work.

Manurewa police inspector Adam Pyne said police have seen a decrease.

"But there's always going to be people who want to work those intersections."

The first month of the law saw nearly 80 fines dished out, over 70 per cent in the Counties Manukau area.

Police were nowhere to be seen so the window washers in Manukau stepped up when the power went out.
Source: Supplied

However, local businesses said police do not have an active presence.

Anton Welsh said the window washers "never stop".

"We would have thought because the law had been changed by government, giving police the power to give instant fines, that we would actually see police hitting the hot spots."

In nearly 20 minutes, 1 NEWS saw more than ten males working at an intersection in Manukau. Although three police cars passed through, no one intervened.

Inspector Pyne said the police do encourage their staff to stop.

Motorists say they are intimidated and harassed, and ONE News has filmed a tense confrontation at the Greenlane intersection.
Source: 1 NEWS

"If you see something, actually do something about it. That's not always possible with the demands we have." 

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan recover from early strikes, take attack to Black Caps in Hamilton

2
David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49.

Parents charged with torture after 13 siblings rescued from California house of horrors

3
Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

4
Gracie Read and her rottweiler puppy.

Auckland woman's puppy 'ripped' from her arms in driveway assault

00:30
5
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

Black Caps players celebrate the catch of Kane Williamson off the bowling of Colin Munro during their third ODI against Pakistan in Dunedin. Sunday 07th Janurary 2018. Copyright Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / © www.Photosport.nz 2018

LIVE: Pakistan recover from early strikes, take attack to Black Caps in Hamilton

Join 1 NEWS NOW for live updates of the fourth ODI between New Zealand and Pakistan from Hamilton.

01:38
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

'Quite the mix of weather across the country' – heavy rain for those in the north

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

01:41
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.


04:07
Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness but never imagined it would turn into a movement.

'Blew me away' – Mum behind Christmas cards for lonely elderly overwhelmed with incredible response of Kiwis

Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness. She never imagined what was about to transpire.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 