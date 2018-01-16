'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Police say a new law clamping down on window washers at intersections has caused a decrease in the activity.

However, businesses in South Auckland aren't so convinced, calling on police to do more.

A 14-year-old window washer said they can make $200 a day, depending on how long they work for.

An older window washer said he is just trying to feed his kids and family.

"We are only trying to survive out here".

Since August last year, new legislation allows police to hand out $150 fines. However, it has not put everyone off the work.

Manurewa police inspector Adam Pyne said police have seen a decrease.

"But there's always going to be people who want to work those intersections."

The first month of the law saw nearly 80 fines dished out, over 70 per cent in the Counties Manukau area.

However, local businesses said police do not have an active presence.

Anton Welsh said the window washers "never stop".

"We would have thought because the law had been changed by government, giving police the power to give instant fines, that we would actually see police hitting the hot spots."

In nearly 20 minutes, 1 NEWS saw more than ten males working at an intersection in Manukau. Although three police cars passed through, no one intervened.

Inspector Pyne said the police do encourage their staff to stop.