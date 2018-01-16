 

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risk $150 fines to make money on the roads

One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".
One washer said he did it to "feed his kids" and "our family".

'Only trying to survive out here' – window washers risking $150 fines to make money on the roads

Local businesses are asking police to take more notice of those offending.


00:30
The Japanese gameshow event “The Power Wall” will decide who’s stronger, Kiwi rugby players or Olympic athletes.

Watch: Bonkers Japanese game-show pits shot putter Tom Walsh vs All Black Nepo Laulala in epic test of strength

It's called "The Power Wall" and two high-profile Kiwi athletes made it to the final to see who's the strongest.


04:07
Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness but never imagined it would turn into a movement.

'Blew me away' – Mum behind Christmas cards for lonely elderly overwhelmed with incredible response of Kiwis

Hannah Rodgers wanted to teach her son about kindness. She never imagined what was about to transpire.

Dolores O'Riordan

Dolores O'Riordan - voice of The Cranberries and monster 1994 hit Zombie - dies aged 46

The Cranberries became international stars in the 1990s with hits including Zombie and Linger.

00:26
More than 20 people died and dozens more were wounded in the attack at Tayran Square in Iraq's capital.

Twin suicide blasts in Baghdad kill at least 38 people during morning rush hour

More than 100 others were injured in the blasts in Iraq's capital.


 
