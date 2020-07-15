TODAY |

'The only red thing I like' - Collins reveals her favourite tipple to Jeremy Wells after recent political triumph

Source:  1 NEWS

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells tonight quizzed Judith Collins on what her favourite tipple is.

Jeremy has some pressing questions for “Crusher” after her first day on the job. Source: Seven Sharp

His no-holds barred line of questioning came about due to the fact Ms Collins announced it was “time for a drink” after she was named the National Party’s new leader last night.

“A lot of people are asking what your tipple is, Toni reckons you’re on the Diva Diesel, my guess is you’re a fan of the Girl Gas,” Wells probed expertly.

He later revealed to co-host Toni Street that Diva Diesel is rose wine and Girl Gas is sauvignon blanc.

Sadly for Wells neither of the guesses were correct.

“I really like a very nice red wine, it’s about the only thing red I like,” Ms Collins answered.

“Yesterday was a really long day and I had one glass and thought that’s enough.”

Watch the rest of the revealing interview in the video above.

