'The only red thing I like' - Collins reveals her favourite tipple to Jeremy Wells after recent political triumph

Seven Sharp host Jeremy Wells tonight quizzed Judith Collins on what her favourite tipple is.

His no-holds barred line of questioning came about due to the fact Ms Collins announced it was “time for a drink” after she was named the National Party’s new leader last night.

'Time for a drink' - Judith Collins signs off after leadership announcement

“A lot of people are asking what your tipple is, Toni reckons you’re on the Diva Diesel, my guess is you’re a fan of the Girl Gas,” Wells probed expertly.

He later revealed to co-host Toni Street that Diva Diesel is rose wine and Girl Gas is sauvignon blanc.

Sadly for Wells neither of the guesses were correct.

“I really like a very nice red wine, it’s about the only thing red I like,” Ms Collins answered.



“Yesterday was a really long day and I had one glass and thought that’s enough.”