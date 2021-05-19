Only a matter of time until someone killed, police say, as Manawatū copper bandits raid power lines

Police in Manawatū are appealing for people to report suspicious activity around power poles and lines after one company had copper cabling nicked.

Damaged power pole found in the Manawatū following theft. Source: NZ Police

Inspector Ross Grantham said Powerco had had about 10,000 metres of copper cabling stolen so far this year in the region.

"Police have seen many instances of potentially live wires being left hanging down, or earth cables being cut when people have stolen cables," he said.

"Thieves may not realise they are putting their lives and those of the public at risk by stealing it.

"It’s only a matter of time until either a thief, or an innocent member of the public, is injured or killed because of these actions."

Powerco can be contacted on its emergency number — 0800 27 27 27 — if people see wires have been noticeably cut or there are wires hanging low.