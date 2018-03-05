'Only a matter of time' - Police urge those behind fatal Hastings attack to come forward

Hawke's Bay police are urging those behind a fatal attack on a local man to come forward.

At 10.45pm, emergency services were called to the Flaxmere Tavern, just northwest of Hastings, where a man was found unresponsive. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, believed to be in his 40s, was found seriously injured outside the Flax Bar and Eatery, also known as the Flaxmere Tavern, in Hastings late on Sunday night.

Emergency services could not revive him.

Today, police issued a message for the person or people responsible.

"Police have a large investigation team working on this case and it is only a matter of time before we arrive on your doorstep," says Detective Senior Sergeant Marty James.

"It would be in your best interests to come to us before we come to you."

Police also appealed for information from the public.

"I am absolutely confident that there are people in the Flaxmere community who know who is responsible for this man's death," Det Sen Sgt James says.

"We want those people to step up, and get in touch with us at the earliest opportunity."

A post-mortem examination is being performed on the man's body today and a formal identification process will take place once that is completed.