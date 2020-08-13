Only a matter of time before mysterious Covid outbreak solved, Dr Bloomfield says

New Zealand health officials say it's only a matter of time before they solve the mystery new Covid-19 outbreak which has plunged Auckland back into lockdown.

New Zealand has been rocked by the return of the deadly virus in the community this week after 102 days without community transmission.

The discovery of four cases prompted Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to put the country's biggest city into a 60-hour lockdown yesterday in an attempt to squash the spread.

Last night, an additional four probable cases were announced, all linked to one Auckland family.

This morning, a ninth case was reported based on an advisory sent to families at Mount Albert Grammar, New Zealand's second-largest school with 3000 pupils.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield confirmed a student, classified as a close contact of the existing four positive cases, had also tested positive.

The student attended class on Monday, and local health authorities said they were contacting and isolating around 100 close contacts they had while at school.

The contact tracing, isolation and testing process is crucial in New Zealand which - unlike other countries - is pursuing an elimination strategy of the virus.

It proved stunningly successful back in autumn, when a 51-day lockdown eradicated the virus from the community and allowed Kiwis to live lives free of any restrictions, aside from border controls.

Jacinda Ardern and Dr Ashley Bloomfield Source: 1 NEWS

Since then, any cases in NZ have been identified within the mandatory isolation regime at the border.

That was until Tuesday, when the first positive cases in the community rocked Aucklanders.

We will find the source, I have no doubt about that. - Dr Ashley Bloomfield, Director General of Health

The outbreak has also returned New Zealanders to a lockdown tradition; waiting for Ms Ardern's daily 1pm press conference to learn the numbers of new cases.

The government will decide at a crunch Cabinet meeting on Friday whether to extend or deepen the lockdown, a decision largely based on case numbers.