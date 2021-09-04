TODAY |

'Only in Kaitaia' - Northlander turns heads ordering McDonald's on a horse

Helen Castles, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Kaitaia McDonald's drive-thru became a “ride-thru” for one customer who joined the queue among hundreds of others on his horse. 

The rider provided entertainment for drivers stuck in the long queue in Kaitaia, desperate for their fast food fix. Source: Supplied

It was on the first day in Covid-19 Alert Level 3 in the Far North town with the fast food joint requiring traffic management services as hundreds of cars and a horse sought a Maccas fix with the line snaking down the road.

Police were also on standby. 

The horse and its rider provided some light entertainment for the long wait; some likened it to the Wild West while others claimed: “Only in Kaitaia". 

On their first day at Alert Level 3, the rider joined the long line of cars. Source: Supplied

New Zealand
Helen Castles
Northland
