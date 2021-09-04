'Only in Kaitaia' - Northlander turns heads ordering McDonald's on a horse

The Kaitaia McDonald's drive-thru became a “ride-thru” for one customer who joined the queue among hundreds of others on his horse.

It was on the first day in Covid-19 Alert Level 3 in the Far North town with the fast food joint requiring traffic management services as hundreds of cars and a horse sought a Maccas fix with the line snaking down the road.

Police were also on standby.

The horse and its rider provided some light entertainment for the long wait; some likened it to the Wild West while others claimed: “Only in Kaitaia".