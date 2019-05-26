TODAY |

Only five of New Zealand’s marine mammal species not at risk of extinction - report

Just five of New Zealand’s marine mammals are now not at threat of extinction, according to a report from the Department of Conservation (DOC) released today. 

    One of the positives of the stark report was that Matariki, the southern right whale, was considered to be ‘threatened’ and 'vulnerable' but has now been downgraded to 'at risk' but 'recovering'.

    "It's amazing ... we're starting to see them in places where we historically would have but not in our lifetimes," Marine Mammal Biologist Dave Lundquist told 1 NEWS.

    Mr Lundquist said there had also been an improvement for New Zealand's sea lions who went from "nationally critical" to "nationally vulnerable".

    New data has also lead to an improved rating for the Hector's dolphins, and a more serious risk status for the false killer whale.

    However, the recent report reveals there's not enough information to know the risk to the lives of more than half of New Zealand’s marine mammals.

    "I don't think it's a question of whether we can do more research in this area or not, it will take a collective effort by a whole range of different organisations."

    A plan for protecting hector's and Maui dolphins will be released for consultation before the end of July.

