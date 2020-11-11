Online threat to spread Covid-19 at University of Auckland exams being investigated by police

Police are investigating a threat made online of spreading Covid-19 at the University of Auckland.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A screenshot is circulating on social media of an 8Chan user who says they were in the same restaurant as a confirmed case of Covid-19, are now symptomatic, and are now intending to deliberately spread the virus at exams, being held today and Friday.

The post asks for advice on how to be a "superspreader" and identify ethnic, religious and rainbow communities as potential targets.

"Police is aware of information posted on an online forum and we are currently assessing this information," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A spokesperson from the University of Auckland told 1 NEWS the university is aware of the post and is aware of the post and the "Incident Management Team is investigating it".

In a statement the Ministry of Health says it "supports the Auckland University and Police as being the appropriate agencies to look into this incident as they will be best placed to find out what’s happened and determine what further actions are required".