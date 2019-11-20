TODAY |

Online threat to spread Covid-19 at University of Auckland exams being investigated by police

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating a threat made online of spreading Covid-19 at the Univesity of Auckland.

A screenshot is circulating on social media of an 8Chan user who says they were in the same restaurant as a confirmed case of Covid-19, are now symptomatic, and are now intending to deliberately spread the virus at exams, being held today and Friday.

"Police is aware of information posted on an online forum and we are currently assessing this information," a police spokesperson told 1 NEWS.

A spokesperson from the University of Auckland told 1 NEWS, the university is aware of the post and the "Incident Management Team is investigating it".

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
