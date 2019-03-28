TODAY |

Online threat made against Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch as anniversary of terrorist attack approaches

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are investigating an online threat made against Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch as the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack approaches.

Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS

According to Stuff, the online threat was issued last night on an encrypted messaging app “accompanied by a photo of a masked man sitting in a car outside the mosque.”

Police told 1 NEWS they are aware of the matter and "take all threats to our community extremely seriously.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."

Sunday March 15 will be the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack at two mosques which left 51 people dead.

