Online threat made against Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch as anniversary of terrorist attack approaches

Police are investigating an online threat made against Al-Noor Mosque in Christchurch as the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack approaches.
Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch. Source: 1 NEWS
According to Stuff, the online threat was issued last night on an encrypted messaging app “accompanied by a photo of a masked man sitting in a car outside the mosque.”
Police told 1 NEWS they are aware of the matter and "take all threats to our community extremely seriously.
"Enquiries are ongoing into the incident."
Sunday March 15 will be the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack at two mosques which left 51 people dead.