Online shopping soars by 450% in April as Kiwi stores adapt to new ways of working

Online shopping payments spiked by 450 per cent in April as Kiwis bunkered down for life under strict social distancing.

A man enters credit card information on a laptop (file). Source: istock.com

More business around the country have needed to convert to online payments and contactless delivery in order to comply with the Government's regulations.

According to Merco Limited, who distributed the POLi service in New Zealand, online transactions for technology sales had risen by 170 per cent, while shopping for stationery had soared by 270 per cent.

POLi is used by more than 4,000 local businesses and this number is growing as new businesses look to adapt to contactless delivery.

“Over the past few weeks, we have signed up hundreds of new merchants - more than three times the normal sign up rate - and many from the food, retail and medical professions,” says Allister Hunter, Merco Director of Payments Strategy.

He says transactions had fallen by roughly a third at the beginning of lockdown before steadily increasing while the economy works to recover.

As planes remain grounded at Alert Level 3, Mr Hunter says travel merchants such as airlines have “all but ceased” in online transactions during April.

Merco is also helping to set up retailers and community organisations with little to no cost on transactions until the end of Level 2.

Director of Sales Jeff Skidmore says the company has begun working with the likes of SOS Business which is focused on helping the struggling hospitality industry as well as setting up an online food bank for the Salvation Army.

“Our no fee transaction has enabled SOS Business to pass on savings to their customers, the struggling cafes and restaurants and the small businesses across the country. Meaning they get more money in their till.”

The number of transactions using POLi payments by Kiwis has been able to climb back by 90 per cent of what it had been like before the lockdown.