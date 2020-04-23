Online shoppers warned about new wave of scams during Alert Level 3

Kiwis who are eyeing up Covid-19 Alert Level 3 as a time to get shopping online are being warned of a new wave of scams.

Under Level 4, online shopping has been limited to essentials, but under Level 3, a whole lot more options open up.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already seen a rise in online fraud, and with the long weekend coming up, experts want New Zealanders to be on their guard.



Netsafe's Martin Cocker spoke to Seven Sharp about what to be aware of when we return to online shopping, in the video above.