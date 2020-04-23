TODAY |

Online shoppers warned about new wave of scams during Alert Level 3

Source:  1 NEWS

Kiwis who are eyeing up Covid-19 Alert Level 3 as a time to get shopping online are being warned of a new wave of scams.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Experts are urging Kiwis to stay vigilant and think twice before they click. Source: Seven Sharp

Under Level 4, online shopping has been limited to essentials, but under Level 3, a whole lot more options open up.

The Covid-19 pandemic has already seen a rise in online fraud, and with the long weekend coming up, experts want New Zealanders to be on their guard.

Netsafe's Martin Cocker spoke to Seven Sharp about what to be aware of when we return to online shopping, in the video above.


New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:13
'It was so blatant' - Bizarre moment packages are stolen from Auckland home's doorstep in broad daylight
2
How can Kiwis help NZ's tourism industry recover from impact of Covid-19?
3
Universal cash handouts to all New Zealanders among options Government is considering
4
New research needed to gauge impact of Covid-19 lockdown on environment
5
Raelene Castle stands down as Rugby Australia CEO
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:43

Private landowners get ready as hunting approved under Level 3 restrictions
01:13

'It was so blatant' - Bizarre moment packages are stolen from Auckland home's doorstep in broad daylight
01:39

New research needed to gauge impact of Covid-19 lockdown on environment
01:00

Anxious Kiwis concerned about incoming arrivals, shift to Alert Level 3