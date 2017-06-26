Online service brings dog lovers and idle pooches together

A new service is helping dog owners to connect dogs with new friends.

Sandra Walker met a local dog - Tess - and eventually worked up the courage to ask Tess' owners if she could borrow their dog for a visit.

They said yes, and it gave Sandra an idea - so she formed The Dog Share Collective, which brings dog lovers together with pooches who need some attention.

Dog owners can find someone to take their dog on adventures, or simply hang around at home, while borrowers can also list their own preferences and find a match.

Owner Armin Svoboda says he would love to see other people getting enjoyment out of his pet.

"I think that it should be people who are just willing to her as good a life as me and my partner do," he says,