Online scammers targeting dating sites to extort users - What can you do to avoid it?

Online scam operations are using dating sites to extort people and police are warning to think twice about sharing explicit photos.

Hands using a computer.

Police are warning those using dating sites and apps to be careful when developing relationships online and are encouraging people not to take personal photographs or recordings of themselves.

Senior Sergeant Stephen McDaniel says that scammers are using these images to attempt to extort money by threatening to release the images to the public, family, friends or employers.

"Unfortunately, this is a problem that is not going to go away and people need to be vigilant when conducting their business online.

"Once you have pushed send you no longer have control of what happens with the image or information you have shared."

"It's extremely difficult to permanently delete something from the internet," Seg McDaniel said.

He warns that scammers may appear legitimate with fake identities, photos and personal stories that gain the trust of the person.

Police recommend following these steps to avoid online scams:

* Never share a photo of yourself that you wouldn't want anyone else to see.

* Never respond to a request for money or financial information via an online dating app or website.

* If you receive an email that appears to be from a bank, government organisation or other agency but you are unsure of its authenticity, phone them to check if the email is legitimate.

* Don't allow location settings or identify your home address when using online dating apps or websites.