 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Online pre-qualification opens for KiwiBuild homes

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Property

Online pre-qualification has opened for first homebuyers and second-chancers in the market for a KiwiBuild home.

From today, those interested in buying a KiwiBuild home can apply online to find out if they are eligible to enter the ballot.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment said there was no rush to apply and the best time to look into pre-qualification was when a development came up in an area that appealed to the applicant.

KiwiBuild is the government's affordable home scheme that aims to deliver 1000 homes in the first year, another 5000 by June 2020 and 10,000 in 2021.

Applicants must have an income of less than $120,000 for a single applicant or no more than $180,000 for a couple.

"The online portal is now live and that represents an important milestone for the KiwiBuild programme," said head of KiwiBuild Stephen Barclay.

"It's the first opportunity for New Zealanders to have a look at the pre-qualification system," Mr Barclay said.

"There is no rush to pre-qualify for a KiwiBuild home. My advice is to familiarise yourself with the system, get a better understanding of the information you'll need to provide us with, and obtain some financial advice as well."

Housing Minister Phil Twyford said the opening of the pre-qualification process was good news for New Zealanders who were locked out of the housing market.

The first ballot will open next month for a limited number of KiwiBuild homes in Papakura, Auckland. Kiwis will have more than six weeks to pre-qualify and enter the ballot before it is drawn in October.

"KiwiBuild offers real hope for hard-working Kiwis who had given up ever owning their own home," Mr Twyford said.

For more information go to www.kiwibuild.govt.nz.

Couples earning up to $180,000 will be allowed to buy one of the homes. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Property
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

2

Most read story: Meghan Markle's dad hung up on Prince Harry after heated phone conversation
3

'Your tenants may hate us. You will love us' - Wellington property management company's ad campaign disgusts tenants
4

'Their event is inferior' - British All Blacks critic says Six Nations superior to Rugby Championship
5

Most popular: 'I'm out' - Wendy Frew shares topless Kurt Baker-inspired snap after ANZ Premiership win
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Earning $150k and still falling behind in NZ because of third-tier debt

03:01
It comes after ACT called for the abolition of the seats.

Abolishing Māori seats would spark 'incredibly divisive debate' - Simon Bridges

Police car generic.

Man, 70, hit around head with sharp object in Christchurch home

Rows of leafy green lettuce, curly kale, romaine lettuce, and other varieties of lettuce and vegetables are displyed in cold case in grocery store produce section. Fresh green vegetables are available for sale to customers shopping for healthy food.

Vegetable prices shoot up in July with lettuce leading the charge at 77 per cent

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Anna Whyte
Politics and News Reporter
1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Anna Whyte

While teachers prepare to strike this week, another fight is going on in schools, where boards, principals and teachers are putting their weight behind pay equity for teacher aides who say they want a fair wage.

Newton Central School in Auckland launched their pledge to back pay-equity in schools for support staff. 

Support worker Ally Kemplen said support staff "now work with the most vulnerable children in New Zealand".

"They work with children with extremely high health needs, children with very challenging behavioural needs and children with significant learning difficulties.

"They do it all day every day, and they do it for very little pay. Schools are not funded to pay the support staff what they need to get to survive. 

"Our children need us, our schools need us, and our future needs us," she said. 

Principal Riki Teteina said the school is behind the campaign, with pay equity for support staff meaning "their work is valued... I think we should be paying them for what they deserve". 

He said learning support, and children with learning needs has increased over the last 10 years. 

"Our kaiāwhina (support workers) are extremely hard working. We could not survive without them."

The Pledge for Pay Equity campaign sees self-declaration by schools as 'Pay Equity Schools'.

Union NZEI said in July teacher aides and early childhood educations were embarking on pay equity agreements. 

John McRae of NZEI said "teacher aides remain some of the poorest paid education workers, often earning little more than the minimum wage".

"They are predominantly female and have insecure terms of employment, as they are frequently funded from the school operations budget which covers everything from school maintenance, to technology and toilet paper."

NZEI President Lynda Stuart said "the days of employers saving money by underpaying female-dominated workforces are thankfully coming to an end".

"The government has made it clear that it wants to end this injustice, and this research shows that New Zealanders agree."

In December last year, the Ministry of Education agreed there was grounds for a case to begin pay equity for teacher aides, according to NZEI. 

While teachers prepare to strike, another fight is going on in schools. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Politics
Education
Anna Whyte
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
01:11
While teachers prepare to strike, another fight is going on in schools.

‘Our children need us’ – schools urge pay equity for teacher aides, who work with high-needs and vulnerable students

Don't put out the washing - downpours due in Auckland, Hamilton and Tauranga tonight

'Ceremonial' RNZAF war plane loses engine power, makes forced landing on belly in farmer's paddock near Ohakea

'The signs are positive' for New Zealand's economy despite slowdown - Reserve Bank Governor

Simon Bridges says unchanged OCR shows Reserve Bank Governor's shaken faith in the economy

'Your tenants may hate us. You will love us' - Wellington property management company's ad campaign disgusts tenants

rnz.co.nz
Topics
New Zealand
Property

A brazen social media campaign by the property management company Quinovic has disgusted some tenants.

One advertisement features beer glasses with the caption, "Cheers to you! Are you financing your tenant's social life?". The other advertisement says "Your tenants may hate us. You will love us."

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook

Both are captioned, "We're experts at maximising the return on your investment property."

Renters United spokesperson Kate Day said the advertisements implied if tenants had a social life, then landlords really should be charging more.

She said the second advert made a mockery of any thought that property management companies worked for tenants, as well as landlords.

"A lot of our members have expressed disgust about how this portrays tenants as a group that could be exploited for profit," Ms Day said.

"People who are renting make up roughly half of New Zealand's population and just like everybody they are people who have a right to a home, and I think that's really been overlooked by advertisements that make a mockery of the stress that rising rents put on tenants."

Quinovic's chief operating officer Paul Chapman said the advertisements were created by the Te Aro franchise, without the consent of national office.

He said he did not think the advertisements were a good look, particularly in the current environment.

A statement by Mr Champan stated Quinovic has been operating for more than 30 years through 34 independently owned franchises.

"The Facebook campaign was not endorsed by Quinovic Group Office nor does it conform to our Brand standards. We have requested that the advertisements be removed and the Franchisee has confirmed this has been done," the statement read.

"Quinovic Group office do not support the imagery and messaging in the ads and we have censured the Franchisee in the strongest possible way."

The franchise involved has issued an apology.

“Quinovic Te Aro would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the recently released campaign. The message was not at all intended to be offensive towards tenants. Quinovic Te Aro highly values it’s tenants and once again we offer our sincere apologies for any offence this may have caused."

Ms Day said while other property management companies had run advertisements promising to maximise returns on investments, this campaign was quite brazen and "blatently honest, that they're really out to get every penny from tenants that they can".

"While it's not the first we've seen of this, it's certainly the most extreme," she said.

Quinovic property management advert. Source: Facebook
Topics
New Zealand
Property