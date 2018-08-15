 

Online pornography age limit would be hard to police, says expert

An Auckland University PhD candidate has shared doubts as to whether a proposed ban on people under 18 viewing internet pornography would even be possible.

Kris Taylor, speaking this morning to TVNZ1's Breakfast, was responding to a plan by Children's Minister Tracey Martin, who wants compulsory age verification on pornographic sites.

The move would follow on from what is planned in the UK, where people are divided as to whether such a ban will be successful.

Mr Taylor said there are ways around any ban, and that children may be able to access pornographic material from a diverse range of sources - not just dedicates pornographic websites.

He said there is almost no way to police such a ban.

"I would put money on most teenagers who have access to a computer knowing what a VPN is," Mr Taylor said.

"Even if we could roll out an age verification system, it would be very difficult to stop them getting around it."

Mr Taylor said there is too much stigma and shame attached to pornography, and that discussions need to be had around sex education.

Kris Taylor of Auckland University says there are always ways to get around bans, particularly in the world of technology.
The Government is investing $8.5 million into improving the country's freedom camping infrastructure.

Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis today announced the funding that was recommended by the Responsible Camping Working Group.

Mr Davis established the working group earlier this year to improve the freedom camping system.

The group recently provided the Minister with their report, which assessed the place of camping in New Zealand’s tourism offering and recommended options for better management.

"The next peak season is fast approaching and I want people to be able to camp responsibly while ensuring the facilities are in place to support our communities," Mr Davis said.

"Not all the solutions recommended by the working group can be in place by this summer. I will be considering their longer-term recommendations, which look largely at legislative and regulatory changes".



With the Labour Government announcing a working group to look at the issue, are they moving too slow?
Auckland City Hospital’s emergency department admissions are hitting record numbers, prompting officials yesterday to take the rare step of urging the public to only show up in the case of serious emergencies.

But the system itself needs to be fixed so that there is less incentive to choose an A & E over a GP, says Public Health Association CEO Warren Lindberg.

"It is a public health issue. The problem is .. access to alternatives," he told TVNZ1’s Breakfast today.

"When you look at the options for many people, there are some barriers. The main one for many people is cost. If they have to go to a private A&E department, they can be quite expensive."

Transportation and busy GPs are the two other main issues, he said.

"One that affects a lot of people, especially women, is you can't get the appointment with the GP when you want it," he explained. "GPs are also struggling to keep up with demand."

In a statement yesterday, the Auckland District Health Board said Auckland City Hospital’s emergency ward saw more than 1400 patients show up last week – up from 1290 in 2016.

"Many of the patients we see could have avoided hospitalisation if they had seen their GP when they first experienced symptoms," said Chief Medical Officer Dr Margaret Wilsher.

Getting children to their GP doesn’t seem to be as difficult because subsidies have removed the cost barrier, Mr Lindberg said today.

But the Government has delayed plans for cheaper GP visits for adults - a move he characterised as "a disappointment" but not entirely unexpected "given all the other demands on the Government for infrastructure in the health system".

"They have prioritised mental health and primary care," he said. "It’s just going to take them a while to figure out what’s the best way to address these issues."

In her statement yesterday, Dr Wilsher said those in genuine need of emergency care will continue to receive the same standard as usual. But she asked that "you help us by keeping the emergency department for serious emergencies".

Knowing when you’ve reached that point can be tough given our "she’ll be right" culture, Mr Lindberg acknowledged today.

"We’re encouraging people to take advantage of the public health services, but the services are all stretched," he said. "How anyone decides if the problem they’ve got is a real emergency and they really need to go to the ED – that’s a very personal challenge."

Public Health Association CEO Warren Lindberg is urging people to only show up to A&E in a true emergency. Source: Breakfast
