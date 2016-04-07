 

Online movement started by generous Kiwi wanting to donate baby clothes in honour of Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy

A Kiwi woman has kickstarted an unlikely online movement after posting a tweet about wanting to knit some gear for Jacinda Ardern's baby, spawning the hashtag #knitforJacinda.

Heather McCracken woke up one morning with the hankering to get her knitting needles out and conjure up some warm garb for the Prime Minister's impending arrival, but on reflection she decided the baby would be showered with gifts and her efforts would be better used by those less fortunate than the PM.

Her post on Twitter reads: "So I woke up this morning feeling like 'I want to knit for Jacinda's pepi WHO'S WITH ME'.

"But then I thought her baby will prob get loads of lovely things, and many other bubs are in need of warm clothes and hats and booties to go home from hospital."

The tweet has taken off, with lots of generous Kiwis rallying behind the cause, so much so that the children's ward at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland has been inundated with knitted goods for their young ones.

The coordinator of the Middlemore Foundation's wool programme Diane McEntee talked to Radio NZ about the movement, saying she was "overwhelmed" by the uptick in donations.

"A baby's a blessing after all, isn’t it? Anything anybody can do for our programme in the name of Jacinda's baby is marvelous," she said.

MPs have decsended on Ratana to kick off the potitical year.
Source: 1 NEWS
The Prime Minister said today her and partner Clarke Gayford are excited "to do this".
Source: 1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford are keeping the gender of their baby secret until its scheduled arrival in June.

