TODAY |

Online map reveals locations of thousands of Christchurch fruit trees ripe for the picking

Jordan Oppert , 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A new online free fruit map has been developed by the Christchurch City Council, so the public can take advantage of the nearly 7000 trees laden with fresh fruit, for free.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Fresh fruit will be able to be picked for free from the trees. Source: 1 NEWS

There are trees scattered across the city from Kaiapoi to Akaroa.

“We’ve got common ones like plums, apples and pears... and lesser known, like honey locusts and Irish strawberry trees too,” said Michael Healey.

The online map, Smart View, picks your location automatically and shows trees in your locality.

The trees are colour coded depending on what you’re after, and in time the council hopes to narrow it down to fruit that’s in season with pictures and information on the fruit.

The initiative has also being warmly welcomed by the City Mission who are continuing to see a high demand for food parcels.

“We are packing more than 300 packs a week for struggling households, but also an increase on our services too like budget services and social workers,” said Matthew Mark, Christchurch City Missioner.

The council expects everyone to stick to foraging etiquette, to ensure there’s plenty to go round.

“Take enough for your own needs, but make sure you leave enough for everyone else,” said Mr Healey.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Jordan Oppert
Food and Drink
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Aussie woman comments on her own wanted post to complain about 'trailer trash' mugshot used by police
2
George Burgess cops brutal Super League welcoming, flattened by Tongan wrecking ball Ben Murdoch-Masila
3
First 'suspected case' of coronavirus in New Zealand, test results due tomorrow
4
Kiwis on Air NZ coronavirus evacuation flight from Wuhan to be charged $500
5
Shed holding hundreds of lambs destroyed as fire rages in Mackenzie Country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:16

Environmentalist says group threatened to bury him in sand dunes while trying to protect nesting birds from vehicles
02:05

As AI essay writing technology gains pace New Zealand universities urged to be vigilant

Gisborne records its warmest temperature since 1940 and New Zealand's hottest so far this summer

Motorcyclist dies in Gisborne District crash