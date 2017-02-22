Online heroine: Cyclist gets revenge on pig-headed men abusing her at London intersection

An unknown female cyclist in the UK is fast becoming an online heroine after she got her revenge on a man in a van making catcalling noises and verbally abusing her at a London junction.

She chased after the van ripped off the driver's wing mirror.

The incident in central London was caught by a GoPro camera attached to the helmet of a nearby moped rider, and has gone viral this week.

As the trio of vehicles all stop at a red light near Tottenham Court Road, one of the men inside the van can be heard asking: "All right, want my number?"

The girl tells them to go away and slaps the side of their van, at which point the man expresses his surprise at her reaction and starts winding her up.

"That's not very ladylike, is it?" he asks her. "What charm school did you go to, eh?"

He adds: "Shut up, you old dog. You on your period?" before again trying to touch her on the shoulder and get her number.

Just as the situation is about to come to a head, the light turns green and the van drives off, as she holds up her middle finger.

The matter is not finished there, as the three all head down the same side street.

She furiously pedals after the men in a bid to catch them up, and spots her opportunity as the men pull over.

Making a very abrupt stop next to the grey vehicle, she quickly rips the wing mirror off and continues on her way.