Online games become a venue for the Black Lives Matter movement

People playing online video games are making their political views known, with many game developers also taking a stance in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking to TVNZ'1's Breakfast, Let's Play Live co-founder Duane Mutu said that online games are an extension of humanity, and that as humanity wrestles with issues like Black Lives Matter, online games become the venues.

The developers of popular titles like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, NBA2K and FIFA have all shown their support for the movement to users, with others rallying against gamers with racist behaviours.

Even games which could be considered by some as being for a much younger audience - like Animal Crossing, Club Penguin or Roblox - have also seen online rallies in support of the movement.

"We think about gaming as an ecosystem," Mr Mutu said.

"Gaming's aways been built on this community, this charitable sort of element, so they absolutely get in - the younger demographic absolutely understand, they're very aware of societal type of issues.

"Even at the youngest level of it 7-13 years, they're entering into and having their say in a safe environment."

In World of Warcraft, a peaceful demonstration was held by players, which was interrupted by trolls saying negative things and trying to get a reaction out of demonstrators.

Developer Blizzard took the extraordinary action of banning one of the trolls involved for 100 real-life years.